Earnings results for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.95%. The high price target for ESRT is $14.00 and the low price target for ESRT is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Empire State Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.13, Empire State Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $10.03. Empire State Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Empire State Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

In the past three months, Empire State Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by insiders. 82.13% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT



Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is -1,002.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is -1,002.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Empire State Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 5.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Empire State Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

