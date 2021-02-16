Earnings results for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Transfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.54%. The high price target for ET is $16.00 and the low price target for ET is $6.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Transfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.06, Energy Transfer has a forecasted upside of 47.5% from its current price of $6.82. Energy Transfer has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Energy Transfer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Energy Transfer is 42.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Energy Transfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.86% next year. This indicates that Energy Transfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

In the past three months, Energy Transfer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.28% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by insiders. 36.42% of the stock of Energy Transfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET



Earnings for Energy Transfer are expected to grow by 51.14% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is -68.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Energy Transfer is -68.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Energy Transfer has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

