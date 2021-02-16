Earnings results for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.30%. The high price target for ETR is $140.00 and the low price target for ETR is $102.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entergy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.15, Entergy has a forecasted upside of 20.3% from its current price of $94.89. Entergy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Entergy has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entergy is 70.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.87% next year. This indicates that Entergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

In the past three months, Entergy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $396,098.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Entergy is held by insiders. 84.58% of the stock of Entergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entergy (NYSE:ETR



Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 13.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.87. Entergy has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Entergy has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here