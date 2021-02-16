Earnings results for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Esports Entertainment Group last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Esports Entertainment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Esports Entertainment Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Dividend Strength: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Esports Entertainment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

In the past three months, Esports Entertainment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.62% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by insiders. Only 1.00% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL



Earnings for Esports Entertainment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Esports Entertainment Group is -22.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Esports Entertainment Group is -22.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Esports Entertainment Group has a P/B Ratio of 14.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

