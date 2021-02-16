Earnings results for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.30%. The high price target for ES is $107.00 and the low price target for ES is $81.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Eversource Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.23, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.38, Eversource Energy has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $85.17. Eversource Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eversource Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Eversource Energy is 65.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eversource Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.21% next year. This indicates that Eversource Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

In the past three months, Eversource Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by insiders. 76.79% of the stock of Eversource Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES



Earnings for Eversource Energy are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 24.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Eversource Energy is 24.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.87. Eversource Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eversource Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

