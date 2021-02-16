Earnings results for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fastly in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.52%. The high price target for FSLY is $125.00 and the low price target for FSLY is $31.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fastly has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.08, Fastly has a forecasted downside of 22.5% from its current price of $102.06. Fastly has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fastly does not currently pay a dividend. Fastly does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fastly insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,960,922.00 in company stock. Only 24.33% of the stock of Fastly is held by insiders. 54.67% of the stock of Fastly is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Fastly are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -159.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fastly is -159.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fastly has a P/B Ratio of 37.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

