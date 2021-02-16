Earnings results for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Majestic Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 43.64%. The high price target for AG is $15.50 and the low price target for AG is $2.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Majestic Silver has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.81, First Majestic Silver has a forecasted downside of 43.6% from its current price of $17.41. First Majestic Silver has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver does not currently pay a dividend. First Majestic Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

In the past three months, First Majestic Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of First Majestic Silver is held by insiders. Only 28.99% of the stock of First Majestic Silver is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG



Earnings for First Majestic Silver are expected to grow by 84.21% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of First Majestic Silver is -69.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of First Majestic Silver is -69.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. First Majestic Silver has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here