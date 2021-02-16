Earnings results for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.60%. The high price target for FCPT is $34.00 and the low price target for FCPT is $29.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Four Corners Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.50, Four Corners Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $27.73. Four Corners Property Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Four Corners Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 91.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Four Corners Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Four Corners Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

In the past three months, Four Corners Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by insiders. 89.71% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT



Earnings for Four Corners Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 25.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 25.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Four Corners Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

