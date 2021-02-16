Earnings results for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.77%. The high price target for FSP is $7.00 and the low price target for FSP is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Franklin Street Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Franklin Street Properties has a forecasted upside of 49.8% from its current price of $4.34. Franklin Street Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Street Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 39.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Street Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.00% next year. This indicates that Franklin Street Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

In the past three months, Franklin Street Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by insiders. 78.57% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP



Earnings for Franklin Street Properties are expected to grow by 3.90% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is -217.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is -217.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franklin Street Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here