Earnings results for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.78%. The high price target for FUSN is $25.00 and the low price target for FUSN is $23.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.33, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 102.8% from its current price of $12.00. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Fusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

In the past three months, Fusion Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,610.00 in company stock. 61.35% of the stock of Fusion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN



Earnings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $12.45 to ($0.44) per share.

