Earnings results for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Analyst Opinion on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Garmin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.97%. The high price target for GRMN is $146.00 and the low price target for GRMN is $95.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Garmin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.29, Garmin has a forecasted downside of 8.0% from its current price of $130.70. Garmin has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Garmin has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Garmin is 54.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Garmin will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.03% next year. This indicates that Garmin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

In the past three months, Garmin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,005,010.00 in company stock. Only 22.00% of the stock of Garmin is held by insiders. 49.56% of the stock of Garmin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN



Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 6.28% in the coming year, from $4.78 to $5.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 24.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 24.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.76. Garmin has a PEG Ratio of 3.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Garmin has a P/B Ratio of 5.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

