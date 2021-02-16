Earnings results for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Analyst Opinion on Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genuine Parts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.27%. The high price target for GPC is $117.00 and the low price target for GPC is $78.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Genuine Parts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.57, Genuine Parts has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $99.32. Genuine Parts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts pays a meaningful dividend of 3.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genuine Parts has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genuine Parts is 55.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Genuine Parts will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.67% next year. This indicates that Genuine Parts will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

In the past three months, Genuine Parts insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $97,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by insiders. 76.87% of the stock of Genuine Parts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC



Earnings for Genuine Parts are expected to grow by 13.33% in the coming year, from $5.10 to $5.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -74.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genuine Parts is -74.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genuine Parts has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

