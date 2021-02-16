Earnings results for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Gilat Satellite Networks last posted its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $37.27 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gilat Satellite Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. Gilat Satellite Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks pays a meaningful dividend of 3.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gilat Satellite Networks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Gilat Satellite Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.13% of the stock of Gilat Satellite Networks is held by insiders. Only 31.08% of the stock of Gilat Satellite Networks is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks is -304.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks is -304.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gilat Satellite Networks has a P/B Ratio of 4.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

