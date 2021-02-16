Earnings results for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Analyst Opinion on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.36, Globus Medical has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $67.74. Globus Medical has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Globus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

In the past three months, Globus Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,413,555.00 in company stock. Only 25.63% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by insiders. 64.35% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED



Earnings for Globus Medical are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 73.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 73.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.04. Globus Medical has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Globus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 4.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

