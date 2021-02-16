Earnings results for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Golden Ocean Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm earned $185.58 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golden Ocean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.11%. The high price target for GOGL is $7.00 and the low price target for GOGL is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Golden Ocean Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

In the past three months, Golden Ocean Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.35% of the stock of Golden Ocean Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL



The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golden Ocean Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

