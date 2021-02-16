Earnings results for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources, Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Star Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.00%. The high price target for GSS is $8.00 and the low price target for GSS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Star Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Golden Star Resources has a forecasted upside of 100.0% from its current price of $3.75. Golden Star Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Star Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

In the past three months, Golden Star Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Golden Star Resources is held by insiders. Only 27.97% of the stock of Golden Star Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS



Earnings for Golden Star Resources are expected to grow by 46.43% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Golden Star Resources is -3.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golden Star Resources is -3.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here