Earnings results for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Analyst Opinion on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.21%. The high price target for LOPE is $114.00 and the low price target for LOPE is $105.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grand Canyon Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.00, Grand Canyon Education has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $106.58. Grand Canyon Education has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education does not currently pay a dividend. Grand Canyon Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

In the past three months, Grand Canyon Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,625,145.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by insiders. 97.09% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE



Earnings for Grand Canyon Education are expected to grow by 12.73% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $6.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 49.11. Grand Canyon Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Grand Canyon Education has a P/B Ratio of 3.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

