Earnings results for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Groupon last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Groupon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Groupon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.27%. The high price target for GRPN is $36.00 and the low price target for GRPN is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Groupon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.43, Groupon has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $35.57. Groupon has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon does not currently pay a dividend. Groupon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

In the past three months, Groupon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.50% of the stock of Groupon is held by insiders. 62.96% of the stock of Groupon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN



Earnings for Groupon are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.93) to ($1.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Groupon is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Groupon is -4.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Groupon has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here