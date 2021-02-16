Earnings results for GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

GTY Technology last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company earned $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GTY Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GTY Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.56%. The high price target for GTYH is $10.00 and the low price target for GTYH is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GTY Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.83, GTY Technology has a forecasted downside of 16.6% from its current price of $8.19. GTY Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology does not currently pay a dividend. GTY Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

In the past three months, GTY Technology insiders have bought 109.57% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $293,400.00 in company stock and sold $140,000.00 in company stock. Only 17.20% of the stock of GTY Technology is held by insiders. 37.23% of the stock of GTY Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH



The P/E ratio of GTY Technology is -11.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GTY Technology is -11.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GTY Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here