Earnings results for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Dividend Strength: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

In the past three months, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 10.14% of the stock of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI



Earnings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($3.78) per share. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

