Earnings results for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.83%. The high price target for HSTM is $20.00 and the low price target for HSTM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HealthStream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, HealthStream has a forecasted downside of 17.8% from its current price of $24.34. HealthStream has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream does not currently pay a dividend. HealthStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

In the past three months, HealthStream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of HealthStream is held by insiders. 72.08% of the stock of HealthStream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM



Earnings for HealthStream are expected to decrease by -55.26% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 46.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 46.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.81. HealthStream has a PEG Ratio of 12.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthStream has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

