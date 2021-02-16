Earnings results for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Henry Schein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.70%. The high price target for HSIC is $83.00 and the low price target for HSIC is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Henry Schein has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.50, Henry Schein has a forecasted downside of 5.7% from its current price of $69.46. Henry Schein has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Henry Schein does not currently pay a dividend. Henry Schein does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Henry Schein insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by insiders. 94.73% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Henry Schein are expected to grow by 23.55% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 17.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 17.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Henry Schein has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Henry Schein has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

