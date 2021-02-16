Earnings results for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.22%. The high price target for HLF is $66.00 and the low price target for HLF is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herbalife Nutrition does not currently pay a dividend. Herbalife Nutrition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Herbalife Nutrition insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $609,625,698.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by insiders. 85.28% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 17.87% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 21.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 21.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32.

