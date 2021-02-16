Earnings results for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Analyst Opinion on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.44%. The high price target for HLT is $130.00 and the low price target for HLT is $66.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Hilton Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

In the past three months, Hilton Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,131,205.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by insiders. 97.61% of the stock of Hilton Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT



Earnings for Hilton Worldwide are expected to grow by 681.82% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -96.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hilton Worldwide is -96.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

