Earnings results for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Analyst Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.78%. The high price target for HPP is $30.00 and the low price target for HPP is $22.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hudson Pacific Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Hudson Pacific Properties has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $24.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hudson Pacific Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 49.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hudson Pacific Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.91% next year. This indicates that Hudson Pacific Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

In the past three months, Hudson Pacific Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $137,800.00 in company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by insiders. 99.11% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP



Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 174.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 174.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Hudson Pacific Properties has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hudson Pacific Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here