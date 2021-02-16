Earnings results for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Hyatt Hotels last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.23. The business earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. Hyatt Hotels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Hyatt Hotels will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.82%. The high price target for H is $80.00 and the low price target for H is $25.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 13 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyatt Hotels has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.81, and is based on no buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.38, Hyatt Hotels has a forecasted downside of 28.8% from its current price of $76.39. Hyatt Hotels has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels does not currently pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

In the past three months, Hyatt Hotels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,615,476.00 in company stock. Only 22.80% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by insiders. 36.81% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H



Earnings for Hyatt Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.99) to ($2.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is -41.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is -41.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hyatt Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here