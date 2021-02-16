Earnings results for iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

iBio last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. iBio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iBio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. iBio will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iBio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.31%. The high price target for IBIO is $3.00 and the low price target for IBIO is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iBio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, iBio has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $2.42. iBio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio does not currently pay a dividend. iBio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

In the past three months, iBio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of iBio is held by insiders. Only 8.78% of the stock of iBio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO



iBio has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

