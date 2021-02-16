Earnings results for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Analyst Opinion on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICON Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $183.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.93%. The high price target for ICLR is $235.00 and the low price target for ICLR is $140.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ICON Public has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $183.30, ICON Public has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $210.52. ICON Public has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public does not currently pay a dividend. ICON Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

In the past three months, ICON Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.00% of the stock of ICON Public is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.70% of the stock of ICON Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR



Earnings for ICON Public are expected to grow by 22.02% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $7.87 per share. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 35.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 35.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. ICON Public has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICON Public has a P/B Ratio of 6.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

