Earnings results for Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Immunome last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Immunome has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Immunome has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immunome in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.04%. The high price target for IMNM is $18.00 and the low price target for IMNM is $18.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immunome has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Immunome has a forecasted downside of 27.0% from its current price of $24.67. Immunome has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome does not currently pay a dividend. Immunome does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

In the past three months, Immunome insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM



Earnings for Immunome are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($1.52) per share.

