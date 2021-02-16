Earnings results for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.

Investors Title has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Title does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Investors Title insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.40% of the stock of Investors Title is held by insiders. 45.15% of the stock of Investors Title is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Investors Title is 9.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of Investors Title is 9.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. Investors Title has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

