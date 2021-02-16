Earnings results for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.46, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.05%. The high price target for NVTA is $64.00 and the low price target for NVTA is $20.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Invitae has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.46, Invitae has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $51.86. Invitae has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae does not currently pay a dividend. Invitae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

In the past three months, Invitae insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,963,709.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Invitae is held by insiders. 78.60% of the stock of Invitae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA



Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.69) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -13.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -13.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invitae has a P/B Ratio of 13.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

