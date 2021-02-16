Earnings results for iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

iQIYI last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.19. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. iQIYI has generated ($2.03) earnings per share over the last year. iQIYI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. iQIYI will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iQIYI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.80%. The high price target for IQ is $23.20 and the low price target for IQ is $16.70. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

iQIYI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.90, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.22, iQIYI has a forecasted downside of 19.8% from its current price of $26.46. iQIYI has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI does not currently pay a dividend. iQIYI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

In the past three months, iQIYI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.81% of the stock of iQIYI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ



Earnings for iQIYI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of iQIYI is -16.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iQIYI has a P/B Ratio of 14.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

