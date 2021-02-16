Earnings results for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack In The Box Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Jack in the Box last released its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm earned $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Jack in the Box has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Jack in the Box will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.70%. The high price target for JACK is $120.00 and the low price target for JACK is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jack in the Box has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.83, Jack in the Box has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $100.54. Jack in the Box has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jack in the Box does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Jack in the Box is 34.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jack in the Box will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.63% next year. This indicates that Jack in the Box will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

In the past three months, Jack in the Box insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,554.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Jack in the Box is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK



Earnings for Jack in the Box are expected to grow by 3.39% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $5.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Jack in the Box is 25.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Jack in the Box is 25.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Jack in the Box has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here