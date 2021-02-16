Earnings results for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:KLR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keller Group plc (KLR.L) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is GBX 700 The high price target for KLR is GBX 700 and the low price target for KLR is GBX 700. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of GBX 700, Keller Group plc (KLR.L) has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of GBX 751. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) is 87.86%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:KLR)

In the past three months, Keller Group plc (KLR.L) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:KLR



The P/E ratio of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) is 19.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of Keller Group plc (KLR.L) is 19.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.35. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here