Earnings results for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.73%. The high price target for KREF is $20.00 and the low price target for KREF is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 102.99%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.48% in the coming year. This indicates that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

In the past three months, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,516,338.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by insiders. 86.92% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF



Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -6.12% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 20.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

