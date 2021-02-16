Earnings results for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Landsea Homes last released its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Landsea Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Landsea Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.06%. The high price target for LSEA is $15.00 and the low price target for LSEA is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Landsea Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, Landsea Homes has a forecasted upside of 47.1% from its current price of $8.84. Landsea Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Landsea Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

In the past three months, Landsea Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.60% of the stock of Landsea Homes is held by insiders. 66.79% of the stock of Landsea Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA



Earnings for Landsea Homes are expected to grow by 63.64% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.90 per share. Landsea Homes has a P/B Ratio of 29.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

