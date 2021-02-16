Earnings results for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Liberty Latin America last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. Liberty Latin America has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Latin America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.07%. The high price target for LILA is $19.00 and the low price target for LILA is $6.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty Latin America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

In the past three months, Liberty Latin America insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,710,342.00 in company stock. Only 9.46% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by insiders. Only 15.09% of the stock of Liberty Latin America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA



Earnings for Liberty Latin America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.01) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -3.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty Latin America is -3.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

