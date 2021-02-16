Earnings results for Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Liberty TripAdvisor.

Dividend Strength: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor does not currently pay a dividend. Liberty TripAdvisor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

In the past three months, Liberty TripAdvisor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB



The P/E ratio of Liberty TripAdvisor is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Liberty TripAdvisor is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Liberty TripAdvisor has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here