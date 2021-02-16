Earnings results for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group does not currently pay a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

In the past three months, Lloyds Banking Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by insiders. Only 1.30% of the stock of Lloyds Banking Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG



Earnings for Lloyds Banking Group are expected to grow by 171.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 3.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Lloyds Banking Group is 3.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

