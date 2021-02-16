Earnings results for ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.05%. The high price target for MANT is $98.00 and the low price target for MANT is $69.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ManTech International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.17, ManTech International has a forecasted downside of 1.1% from its current price of $85.06. ManTech International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManTech International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ManTech International is 43.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManTech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.57% next year. This indicates that ManTech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

In the past three months, ManTech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.49% of the stock of ManTech International is held by insiders. 65.07% of the stock of ManTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT



Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.38. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 26.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.73. ManTech International has a PEG Ratio of 3.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManTech International has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

