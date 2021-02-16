Earnings results for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Marathon Oil last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Oil has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Oil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Marathon Oil will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marathon Oil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.25%. The high price target for MRO is $12.00 and the low price target for MRO is $4.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marathon Oil has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.69, Marathon Oil has a forecasted downside of 14.2% from its current price of $8.97. Marathon Oil has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marathon Oil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marathon Oil is 16.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

In the past three months, Marathon Oil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Marathon Oil is held by insiders. 67.11% of the stock of Marathon Oil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO



Earnings for Marathon Oil are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Oil is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marathon Oil is -6.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Oil has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

