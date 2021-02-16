Earnings results for Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Marine Petroleum Trust last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Marine Petroleum Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Dividend Strength: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marine Petroleum Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

In the past three months, Marine Petroleum Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of Marine Petroleum Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS



Marine Petroleum Trust has a P/B Ratio of 13.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

