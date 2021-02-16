Earnings results for Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.04.

Analyst Opinion on Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mercer International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.55%. The high price target for MERC is $16.00 and the low price target for MERC is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mercer International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.90, Mercer International has a forecasted downside of 20.6% from its current price of $13.72. Mercer International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mercer International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Mercer International will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.09% next year. This indicates that Mercer International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

In the past three months, Mercer International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Mercer International is held by insiders. 74.17% of the stock of Mercer International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC



Earnings for Mercer International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Mercer International is -11.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mercer International has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

