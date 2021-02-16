Earnings results for MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

MICT last posted its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. MICT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MICT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MICT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 172.73%. The high price target for MICT is $6.00 and the low price target for MICT is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MICT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, MICT has a forecasted upside of 172.7% from its current price of $2.20. MICT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT does not currently pay a dividend. MICT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

In the past three months, MICT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of MICT is held by insiders. Only 1.98% of the stock of MICT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT



The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MICT has a P/B Ratio of 7.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here