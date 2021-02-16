Earnings results for NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

NetSol Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. NetSol Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021. NetSol Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Dividend Strength: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. NetSol Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

In the past three months, NetSol Technologies insiders have bought 194.89% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $104,981.00 in company stock and sold $35,600.00 in company stock. Only 14.28% of the stock of NetSol Technologies is held by insiders. Only 25.46% of the stock of NetSol Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK



The P/E ratio of NetSol Technologies is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.32. The P/E ratio of NetSol Technologies is 17.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.69. NetSol Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

