Earnings results for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on NiSource (NYSE:NI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NiSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.39%. The high price target for NI is $30.00 and the low price target for NI is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NiSource has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NiSource is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NiSource will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.17% next year. This indicates that NiSource will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NiSource (NYSE:NI)

In the past three months, NiSource insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,514.00 in company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of NiSource is held by insiders. 92.91% of the stock of NiSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NiSource (NYSE:NI



Earnings for NiSource are expected to grow by 3.91% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of NiSource is -28.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NiSource has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NiSource has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

