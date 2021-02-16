Earnings results for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Nordic American Tankers last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company earned $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Nordic American Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nordic American Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.48%. The high price target for NAT is $3.00 and the low price target for NAT is $3.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Nordic American Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Nordic American Tankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Nordic American Tankers may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

In the past three months, Nordic American Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.11% of the stock of Nordic American Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT



Earnings for Nordic American Tankers are expected to decrease by -50.00% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Nordic American Tankers is 5.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.34. The P/E ratio of Nordic American Tankers is 5.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.41. Nordic American Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

