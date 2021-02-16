Earnings results for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nutrien in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.37%. The high price target for NTR is $66.00 and the low price target for NTR is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nutrien has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.20, Nutrien has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $56.01. Nutrien has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien pays a meaningful dividend of 3.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Nutrien has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nutrien is 82.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Nutrien will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Nutrien may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

In the past three months, Nutrien insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of Nutrien is held by insiders. 61.86% of the stock of Nutrien is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR



Earnings for Nutrien are expected to grow by 32.94% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 329.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 329.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. Nutrien has a PEG Ratio of 3.01. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nutrien has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

