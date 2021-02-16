Earnings results for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ONE Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.55%. The high price target for OGS is $102.00 and the low price target for OGS is $71.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ONE Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.44, ONE Gas has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $72.69. ONE Gas has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ONE Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONE Gas is 61.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ONE Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.40% next year. This indicates that ONE Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

In the past three months, ONE Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by insiders. 79.04% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS



Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 6.09% in the coming year, from $3.61 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 20.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 20.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.87. ONE Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONE Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

