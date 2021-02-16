Earnings results for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ovintiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.74, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.67%. The high price target for OVV is $30.00 and the low price target for OVV is $2.25. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ovintiv has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.74, Ovintiv has a forecasted downside of 36.7% from its current price of $21.69. Ovintiv has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ovintiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ovintiv is 11.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ovintiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.70% next year. This indicates that Ovintiv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

In the past three months, Ovintiv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.28% of the stock of Ovintiv is held by insiders. 70.04% of the stock of Ovintiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV



Earnings for Ovintiv are expected to grow by 423.53% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ovintiv is -1.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ovintiv has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here